'Get Off The iPad': Spirit Airlines Flight Comes Way Too Close To Air Force One

Generally speaking, it's better if planes avoid crashing into each other. Despite several recent high-profile plane crashes, they typically do a pretty good job of that, and in a large part, that's thanks to the hard work of underfunded and underappreciated air traffic controllers. So, as you can probably imagine, air traffic control wasn't too happy with a Spirit Airlines pilot who flew too close to Air Force One on Tuesday and then failed to change course after repeatedly being told to do so, the Boston Globe reports.

Spirit Flight 1300 was headed to Boston on Tuesday and happened to pass over Long Island about the same time as Air Force One, while also flying at a similar altitude. We all make mistakes, sure, but you'd think if an air traffic controller was yelling at you to move your plane before you killed everyone on board, you'd respond immediately, but apparently not this time around. In the recording you can listen to below, you can hear the controller getting increasingly frustrated with the pilot, saying, "Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right. ... Pay attention. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right," then, "Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right, now. Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right, immediately."

Ultimately, the pilot did respond and change course. And since you didn't wake up to a million texts from Uncle Randy ranting about how "they" took down Air Force One, you can also probably guess the planes didn't actually crash into each other.