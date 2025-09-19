Stolen Car Jumps Seattle Drawbridge To Evade Police

The stolen car didn't evade capture for long. Police soon found the SUV abandoned at the intersection of 42nd Street and Pasadena Place Northeast. It was heavily damaged, and the driver, who remains at large, likely ditched it for that reason. The Audi had a broken windshield, probably from smashing through the gate, and the undercarriage was destroyed. The video shows the SUV landing at a significant nose-down angle from the jump, which likely caused the extensive front-end damage. Unlike some Audis, the Q5 is not a rally car and is not designed to take jumps and hard landings.

Just because you see it in a movie or TV show doesn't mean it'll work in real life. Whether it's the Blues Brothers jumping across a bridge, the Bandit jumping across where the Mulberry Bridge used to be, or any "Dukes of Hazzard" jump ever, the part they don't show is that every car is basically trashed when it lands. Only movie magic makes it look like it drives away unharmed. Unless you're like Travis Pastrana and have a landing ramp, you'll have to fix a lot more than the Bluesmobile's cigarette lighter afterward.