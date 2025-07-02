Chicago Cops Run Stop Sign, Cause Crash, Charge The Person They Hit

Surveillance camera footage appears to contradict the official story of a crash involving a Chicago police officer and a Chevy Equinox. The original story, as reported by CBS News on June 22 when the crash occurred, was that the Equinox was driving west on Monroe Street and crashed into the police car heading south on Kostner Avenue, sending both vehicles spinning into other parked cars. Police cited the Equinox driver for driving without insurance and two other counts, according to Fox 32.

However, Fox 32 also acquired video from surveillance cameras at a convenience store at that intersection that tells a rather different story. The Equinox stopped at the intersection with Kostner Avenue, allowed cross traffic to pass, then proceeded slowly into the intersection. The Chicago police car entered the intersection at a high rate of speed while passing stopped traffic, slamming into the side of the Equinox already in the intersection. Then both cars spun and crashed into parked cars, just like the original report said.

The first parked car they hit was a Volkswagen Taos with Danielle Howse, her fiancé and their three children inside. They were hospitalized in fair condition, and the VW is totaled. There is no information on injuries to the Equinox driver or the police officer, but deployed airbags in both vehicles are visible in the surveillance video. Airbags would not go off in a parked car, and there would be no reason to be wearing seat belts.