Michele Mouton Joins Pikes Peak Hall Of Fame As Group B Audi Celebrates Her Record-Breaking Run

Driver Emmanuel Cecchet is a fixture at New England rally and hillclimb events, both as a driver and a scrutineer. His wife, Margaret Sharron, races her own Subaru and is officially the fastest woman ever up Mount Washington. Despite extensive experience in the northeast, this would be his first visit to Pikes Peak. That's a lot of car to put into the hands of someone new to the mountain. To familiarize himself with it, he and RayTeam tested the Audi at Thompson Speedway, Mt. Ascutney, and the Okemo Hillclimb before heading to Colorado. Pikes Peak practice went well. The team displayed the car at Mouton's induction ceremony, where they also met the legend herself.

Unfortunately, wind gusts up to 120 mph at the summit forced organizers to shorten the course on race day, ending at Glen Cove at a mere 11,450 feet elevation. Between that and the fully paved road surface compared to the dirt that Mouton set her record on, there is no way to directly compare times. While Cecchet finished with a time of 5:09.043, that put him 16th in Open class and 56th overall.

But who cares? Cecchet wasn't there to win the race. He was there to commemorate the first, and so far only, woman to win the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Seeing the car out there, and especially hearing its unique inline-5 engine echoing off the mountainside, brought Pikes Peak history to life.