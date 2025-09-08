3.0L Duramax Problems: Here's What Owners Report Most Often

According to a Silverado Sierra forum post from Smell-U-Later, the 3.0 Duramax diesel engine can experience long cranking times on start up — up to 10–20 seconds. Many drivers admit they had encountered this problem at least once, with their vehicles either taking a long time cranking before starting or refusing to start altogether. One owner of a 2021 Silverado 1500 RST 3.0 Duramax Turbo Diesel, Brian, while commenting on Car Complaints, noted that this problem is intermittent and can happen randomly at any time and at any mileage.

Faulty camshaft position exciter wheel is one of the most common reasons for the 3.0 Duramax engine long cranking time issue. Some factory-fit camshaft position exciter wheels in certain Chevy Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra, Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade models are said to arrive bent or warped. In such state, they can disrupt the signals being relayed to the engine control unit (ECU), thus impacting the timing of fuel injection. Usually, fixing this issue requires replacing the camshaft trigger wheel, a job some owners have said takes 40 hours or more to complete, as it often involves taking the cab off to allow for proper access.

Damaged camshaft position exciter wheel aside, the Duramax LM2 is known to have issues with bad wiring harness, loose or faulty fuse box, faulty actuators, and defective fuel pumps. All of which can also contribute to the extended cranking time trouble. In some cases, the issue is solved through an update or software refresh of the engine's ECU. Another bit of good news is that this problem affects only the first generation LM2 Duramax 3.0, and not the second-gen LZ0 variants introduced in the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado half-ton truck.