No Wheel Chock? Here's How To Tie Down A Motorcycle To A Trailer In A Pinch

Riding a motorcycle is arguably the best mode of transportation. Even so, there are situations where swinging a leg over your two-wheeled machine isn't optimal, but you still need to transport it. And whether you're experiencing mechanical breakdowns, the weather isn't suitable for a ride, or you want to go RV camping but still have fun on two wheels when you get there, certain procedures are necessary to do so safely.

Securing your bike to a trailer or truck bed typically includes straps and wheel chocks. There is a right way and a wrong way to tie down a motorcycle, but what if you don't have wheel chocks? There's room to improvise and substitutes are plentiful, but there are things you should be mindful of if you're planning to transport your motorcycle without them.

We want to emphasize that this is a last-resort option. You should really use proper wheel chocks or think about buying some if you don't already have some.