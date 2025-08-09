How To Haul A Motorcycle With Your RV (The Right Way)

Rolling your motorcycle into the back of your RV sounds like the kind of road trip Instagram influencers cook up in a fever dream of wanderlust and caffeine. But in reality, hauling a motorcycle with your RV isn't just a matter of strapping it down and hitting the road. Do it wrong and you risk wrecking your bike, your rig, or both. So here's how to do it the right way, with your sanity and suspension intact.

You could have a custom-built Campervan or a huge Brabus Big Boy luxury RV but first, determine how you'd want to haul your motorcycle. There are two main approaches –– mounting it to your RV using a hitch-mounted carrier, or towing it with a dedicated trailer. Hitch-mounted carriers attach directly to the rear of your RV and cradle your motorcycle above the ground. These are perfect for space-saving setups but are limited by weight constraints. Dedicated motorcycle trailers, on the other hand, roll behind your RV and offer more stability, capacity, and flexibility. The right choice depends on your rig's tow ratings and your willingness to deal with extra gear.

You'll also need to factor in your motorcycle's weight, axle weight rating, state towing limits, and the total Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of your setup. And yes, these numbers actually matter because if you exceed them, you're not just breaking the law, you're risking a white-knuckle trip with compromised handling and braking.