Even Motorcycles Aren't Immune To Subscription Services

Drivers don't want subscription-based options in their cars, so it stands to reason that riders don't want them in motorcycles, either. Unfortunately, it looks like we may be stuck with them on two wheels as well, reports RideApart. While one might assume it's BMW trying again after its subscription heated seat fiasco, it's newcomer CFMoto that's trying to foist subscription features on at least some of us.

YouTuber Yammie Noob initially reported that CFMoto was going to start charging U.S. customers to use the RideSync app, which provides owners with easy remote access to telemetry, tracking, and geofencing features. This turned out to be false, as he confused the RideSync app for the U.S. with the Ride App used in other parts of the world. CFMoto issued a press release to clarify this. The current RideSync web page makes it abundantly clear that the app and its features are free. Yammie Noob has corrected himself, updating the description of his original video with a clarification and releasing a new video on the subject as well. The similarity between the "RideSync" and "Ride App" names reasonably explains his initial confusion.

But while Americans are off the hook, even CFMoto's press release states:

CFMOTO Global's Ride App serves Europe and other parts of the world.

A subscription may be charged in those regions.

CFMOTO's global site notes that the subscription policy does not apply to the United States.

CFMoto's Ride App web page lists monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription fees to unlock some of the app's most useful features, including a digital key, over-the-air updates, geofencing, and real-time location tracking. It even lists these fees in U.S. dollars as well as Euros. While CFMoto promises not to charge Americans for these services, promises can be broken.