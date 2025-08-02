Cost, Privacy, And Security Concerns Turn Customers Away From Subscription Services

It seems we don't actually own what we buy anymore. From movies to software to cars, everything seems to be moving toward subscription-based models, and we hate it. Auto manufacturers are unrelenting in what they'll try, and customers are pushing back hard, according to S&P Global's 2025 Connected Car Survey.

In 2024, 86% of the people surveyed said they would pay for connected services, which is quite a bit higher than other surveys we've seen. But even in this survey, that number dropped significantly to 68% in 2025. Also, 5% more respondents say they subscribe to no connected car services at all. The study cites the cost of these services as the main reason why people don't subscribe. This could also include people who simply refuse to subscribe to features already built into cars but require a subscription to activate and use. In many cases, such as Tesla's "Full Self-Driving," the sensors or cameras are already there, but it costs $99 per month to activate.

Additionally, smartphones already provide some of the same services such as navigation, entertainment, and remote control of certain functions. Perhaps this is why brands like GM, Tesla, and Rivian aren't supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, smartphones can't provide driver safety systems or some EV-specific services. Drivers are most likely to shell out some extra cash for these subscriptions, which does make sense, even though they shouldn't be locked behind paywalls in the first place.