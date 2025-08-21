Are CFMotos Reliable? Here's What Owners Say
CFMoto motorcycles and ATVs often draw attention for their price and features. But when it comes to reliability, are they actually worth it? According to long-term owners, the answer is: it depends on what you expect. Plenty of riders report on various Reddit pages that their machines are running strong past 7,000 to 10,000 miles with no major problems. Some swear by them as dependable daily bikes or utility quads that just need routine care. Others say the opposite, reporting constant breakdowns, electrical quirks, and bad resale value.
A consistent theme is that newer CFMoto models (2018 and up) are way better built than older ones. The brand's partnership with KTM (which was $2.3 billion in the hole at the start of the year) helped modernize its engines and improve build quality. Still, some issues remain. Complaints range from oil leaks and bad sensors to small things like flaky trim and dead horns. But these problems seem less about catastrophic failure and more about fit-and-finish.
Owners stress the importance of how you treat the bike. Keep up with maintenance, use decent fuel, and store it properly (in climate-controlled garages if possible), and chances are it'll last. Abuse it, and it'll break, like anything else. Reliability isn't a clear win or loss for CFMoto. It's more of a tradeoff between up-front savings and long-term unknowns.
Small fixes, long waits
The most common issues CFMoto owners mention on their Reddit posts are annoying, not total failures. Oil leaks come up a lot, especially on the 450SS. Redditor FZNNeko says on r/CFMoto, "From what I gather, the most common issue I can find is that sometimes the oil filter will leak. Replacing the filter with a K&N filter will fix that issue." (If you see fluids leaking under your car, they are definitely a problem.)
A few bikes also developed power steering glitches. These problems are often fixed under warranty, but that can take weeks. Dealer support varies wildly depending on your location, which is frustrating when something simple keeps your machine off the road.
Paint fade and plastic trim durability are other gripes, especially for people who park outside. Some owners of ATVs and side-by-sides note things like loose bolts, poor heat shielding, or underwhelming clutch tuning. None of these is a dealbreaker, but they're worth knowing.
Still, not everyone has problems. Some users push their CFMotos hard — pinned in 6th gear for hours, regular trail abuse, freezing temps — and report no breakdowns at all. You're not getting Honda or Yamaha polish, but you're also not paying for it.
Ultimately, the machines seem solid mechanically, but quality control isn't 100% consistent. Be ready to tighten bolts, swap a sensor, or wait for parts. If that's a dealbreaker, look elsewhere. If you're okay with wrenching or don't mind some quirks, you'll probably be fine.
Value vs. resale
CFMotos are affordable up front and loaded with features. You get things like LED lights, Bosch injection, stainless brake lines, and winches — stuff you'd pay extra for elsewhere. But where you save on the front end, you may pay in other ways. One is depreciation. A lot of owners say resale value tanks fast. Even low-mileage units often get trade-in offers well below what you'd expect, Redditor Extra-Daikon8099 recounts on r/ATV: "You'll find the cfmoto value absolutely dumps after you buy it. Resale is horrible. Dealer offered $4k on trade of a 2-year-old machine with 500 miles. And those miles are so low because the damn thing ends up in the shop every time we ride it."
That makes buying new less appealing unless you're planning to ride it into the ground. Used models, on the other hand, can be bargains. Just make sure the previous owner didn't skip service or abuse it, because poor care ruins even the best machine.
Another tradeoff is parts availability. Owners say CFMoto isn't the fastest when it comes to shipping replacements. So if you break something, you could be waiting. That's fine if it's a backup toy, not so great if it's your daily.
That said, plenty of riders are happy. They feel they got solid performance and equipment at a fair price. But most agree: this isn't a set-it-and-forget-it machine. It needs attention. Treat it well, and you'll likely get your money's worth. Ignore it or expect flawless quality, and you'll probably be disappointed.