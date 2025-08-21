Are CFMotos Reliable? Here's What Owners Say

CFMoto motorcycles and ATVs often draw attention for their price and features. But when it comes to reliability, are they actually worth it? According to long-term owners, the answer is: it depends on what you expect. Plenty of riders report on various Reddit pages that their machines are running strong past 7,000 to 10,000 miles with no major problems. Some swear by them as dependable daily bikes or utility quads that just need routine care. Others say the opposite, reporting constant breakdowns, electrical quirks, and bad resale value.

A consistent theme is that newer CFMoto models (2018 and up) are way better built than older ones. The brand's partnership with KTM (which was $2.3 billion in the hole at the start of the year) helped modernize its engines and improve build quality. Still, some issues remain. Complaints range from oil leaks and bad sensors to small things like flaky trim and dead horns. But these problems seem less about catastrophic failure and more about fit-and-finish.

Owners stress the importance of how you treat the bike. Keep up with maintenance, use decent fuel, and store it properly (in climate-controlled garages if possible), and chances are it'll last. Abuse it, and it'll break, like anything else. Reliability isn't a clear win or loss for CFMoto. It's more of a tradeoff between up-front savings and long-term unknowns.