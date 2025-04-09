At $13,500, Does This Six-Speed 1994 Chevy Corvette Satisfy?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Corvette has an appealing color combination and a ZF six-speed manual. Let's see if its price appeals to our sense of value.

When it comes down to it, being a weird little fish in a great big pond is not the best thing to be. The 1958 Jeep FC-150 "Forward Control" pickup we looked at yesterday is a weird little fish, what with its odd-ball styling, fit-for-a-farmer ride, handling, accouterments, and plausible use scenarios. That all conspired to cast a cloud over the $22,000 asking price its seller set for the little pickup, despite our general consensus that, in addition to being odd, it is also undeniably cool. The problem is, there are plenty of other less-odd but equally cool vehicles out there for that kind of money. Ultimately, oddness overcame cool, which resulted in the Jeep getting jilted in a 64% No Dice loss.

In contrast, it's inarguable that Chevy's Corvette is a cool car. Well, except for the 454-powered cars of the early 1970s. Those tended to get really hot, causing the carburetor to vapor lock. Fortunately, that era's Sting Rays were amazing to look at even standing still, so they were still cool even when they were hot.