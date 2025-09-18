Boeing Escapes With $3.1 Million Fine After 737 Max Door Plug Blowout

Boeing's current regulatory kerfuffle began 21 months ago when Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off in Portland and quickly lost a door plug from the left side of the 737 Max. The Federal Aviation Administration announced a proposed $3.1 million fine against Boeing on Friday for the blowout itself and interference with safety officials' independence. While the company's quality control has seen increased scrutiny, repercussions centered on voiding the planemaker's plea deal after the aircraft's two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. This fine seems like a drop in the bucket considering that the aviation giant inked a $96 billion deal with Qatar earlier this year.

While a National Transportation Safety Board investigation eventually found that the blowout was caused by four missing bolts, it wasn't a smooth path to that conclusion. Investigators navigated several obstacles during their search for answers. Boeing failed to provide a list of employees who work on the door plug. The identified door crew manager was on medical leave when the work on the incident's plane was being done. Not to mention, the agency didn't have security camera footage to identify employees because of a 30-day auto-delete policy at Boeing. The four missing bolts were never found and were like thrown away.