Which Current Subaru Models Have The Highest Resale Value?
Fuel and maintenance tend to grab the headlines when it comes to car costs. In reality, depreciation is another big issue owners have to deal with. Unless you plan on running your car into the ground without selling it at some point, depreciation should matter to you. Usually, the average new car experiences its steepest depreciation in the first two years, losing approximately 30% of its value, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). After that first big slide, the depreciation rate lowers to around 8-10% over subsequent years.
This means your car could be worth thousands less by the time you're ready to sell or trade it. That said, the depreciation rates for cars differ a lot from one make and model to another. So, if you pick the right model, there's a good chance you'll hold onto a big part of your initial investment. This is where brands like Subaru come in. CarEdge data shows that Subaru is one of the top five car brands with the best resale value in the first five years of ownership, with its models retaining 58.90% of their original manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) in that time.
People tend to favor Subarus because of their affordability and ability to deliver decent capability off the tarmac (thanks in part to a symmetrical all-wheel drive system that comes standard on all but the rear-drive-only Subaru BRZ). Safety, rugged styling, reliability, and durability also give Subarus wide appeal in the used car market. Using data from iSeeCars, this list identifies which current Subaru models have the highest resale value. Just remember that the evaluation of depreciation isn't an exact science.
Subaru WRX
The WRX is one of the most recognizable names in the car world, thanks to its glory days in the World Rally Championship. Of course, that moment's long gone, and the current fifth-generation model is a very different car from the one it was years back, even if it continues to benefit somewhat from the established reputation and popularity of its forbearers. But make no mistake, the modern WRX is a legitimate sports compact in its own right.
Refined and fun, the WRX is also reasonably quick (courtesy of a 271-horsepower flat-four and a chassis optimized to provide a balance between handling agility and good ride comfort). For even sportier driving, there's now a performance-focused version of the WRX known as the tS, which we consider the closest thing to an STI out there. The tS has adaptive suspension dampers and a six-speed manual transmission, and the steering and suspension have been finely-tuned by Subaru's high-performance division STI (Subaru Tecnica International) to help improve feedback and driver involvement.
In tests, the 2025 Subaru WRX tS went from 0-60 mph in a notable 5.6 seconds, with its top speed estimated to be 145 mph. All told, the WRX is a car with many good qualities, and data suggests it shows remarkable desirability, given its 64.7% value retention.
Subaru Forester
Although Subaru cars are generally known to be dependable, they have their standouts. The Forester is one such vehicle that really shines when it comes to reliability. It was, along with the Impreza, named Subaru's most reliable car, per Consumer Reports data.
One of the more interesting things about the current Subaru Forester is that it experienced a serious glow-up as part of updates for its sixth generation, which kicked off with the 2025 model year. It now comes with revamped styling, an updated interior, and better tech. There's also more room for passengers than in the previous model. A big change from the old model is that the sixth-gen Forester is now available with a much larger 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up from the 8.0-inch setup found in higher-end fifth-generation models. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now also included upon request, improving the SUV's appeal even further.
These meaningful updates help the Forester remain immensely popular with drivers. Subaru began offering hybrid powertrains in the Forester starting with the 2025 model, and that version is predicted to hold its value at 60.6% after five years.
Subaru Crosstrek
The Subaru Crosstrek arrived back in 2012 as a replacement for the Outback Sport, vying for the same customers as the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Nissan Juke, and other compact crossover SUVs. Sales started off on the low side; however, the compact SUV soon became immensely popular with buyers, with sales increasing year over year. In 2024, it sold nearly 21,000 units.
It hasn't looked back since, and even the naysayers are coming around and giving it its due. Attributes such as its adventurous styling, practicality, and all-wheel drive system make the Crosstrek an especially big hit with those wanting a small SUV with decent off-road capability, and this appreciation helps it retain 64.2% of its value, with the plug-in hybrid model being slightly more popular, as well as slightly more value-retaining. In addition to these features, the extra cargo space and traction controls help keep the model in great demand.
Subaru Impreza
The Impreza is one of the most reliable Subaru models ever made, according to drivers who own them. That image is doing it some good in terms of value retention; it loses value slower than most other cars, holding onto 65.5% of its initial worth over five years. Also adding to the resale appeal is the car's standard all-wheel drive, practicality, and generous equipment levels.
The Impreza has been available exclusively as a hatchback since the 2024 model year and offers a very roomy interior and up to 56 cubic feet of room with the rear seats folded down. With those seats up, you get 20.4 cubic feet of cargo space. Base models come standard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Higher trim levels take things even further with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, wireless device charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and more.
Subaru BRZ
As far as affordable sports cars go, the Subaru BRZ hits all the right marks. It's got a manual transmission as standard. That goes with a finely-tuned chassis, quick, precise steering with generous feedback, and a Torsen limited-slip differential, which provides added control on uncertain surfaces. There's also the matter of its balanced 2.4-liter straight-four engine, which produces a useful 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. All this means that the BRZ is great to drive and appeals to those wanting to bag a brilliant sports car without breaking the bank, which helps it retain value well.
Unsurprisingly, it has a high resale value, at 69.7% over 5 years. Keep in mind, though, that the age and condition of your specific BRZ model will determine its rate of value loss when it comes time to sell or trade it in. No matter what you pick, Subaru proves that its cars retain value and provide exceptional comfort, versatility, and options for however long you own one.