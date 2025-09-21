Fuel and maintenance tend to grab the headlines when it comes to car costs. In reality, depreciation is another big issue owners have to deal with. Unless you plan on running your car into the ground without selling it at some point, depreciation should matter to you. Usually, the average new car experiences its steepest depreciation in the first two years, losing approximately 30% of its value, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). After that first big slide, the depreciation rate lowers to around 8-10% over subsequent years.

This means your car could be worth thousands less by the time you're ready to sell or trade it. That said, the depreciation rates for cars differ a lot from one make and model to another. So, if you pick the right model, there's a good chance you'll hold onto a big part of your initial investment. This is where brands like Subaru come in. CarEdge data shows that Subaru is one of the top five car brands with the best resale value in the first five years of ownership, with its models retaining 58.90% of their original manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) in that time.

People tend to favor Subarus because of their affordability and ability to deliver decent capability off the tarmac (thanks in part to a symmetrical all-wheel drive system that comes standard on all but the rear-drive-only Subaru BRZ). Safety, rugged styling, reliability, and durability also give Subarus wide appeal in the used car market. Using data from iSeeCars, this list identifies which current Subaru models have the highest resale value. Just remember that the evaluation of depreciation isn't an exact science.