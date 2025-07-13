What Does Subaru's STI Badge Stand For?

Founded in 1988, Subaru Tecnica International — STI — is a subsidiary of Subaru the automaker, launched to both engineer official Subaru racecars and bring that same spirit to the brand's production vehicles. So it's comparable to Mercedes-Benz' AMG division, Nissan's Nismo, and the SRT brand that Stellantis' new leader is bringing back to North America. It's all about winning on Sunday to sell on Monday, as the old saying goes. Which is something Subaru actually had some experience before introducing STI.

The company's first factory-backed racer was a Subaru Leone, sold as the "GL" in America, that competed in the Southern Cross Rally in Australia in 1972. By 1980, Subaru was introducing the four-wheel-drive entry in the World Championship Rally series, eventually going on to win multiple WRC titles under the guidance of STI.

As for the first car STI developed, that was the 1989 Subaru Legacy RS RA that set a world record for endurance driving. Subaru took the car to a track in Arizona where, over the course of 20 days, it racked up 60,000 miles at an average speed of 138 mph.

And while Subaru has dropped STI models from the current retail lineup, and is remaining on the sidelines for the WRC, that may be changing. There's a new limited-edition STI coming amid hints of a full-on resurgence from the label.