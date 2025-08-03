Ukrainian Drone Delivers Emergency E-Bike To Surrounded Soldier

The Fourth Operational "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has saved the life of one of its soldiers by airlifting him an e-bike via drone delivery, and yes, this is what war looks like now. The soldier, callsign "Tankist," was part of a squad on the front line near Siversk in eastern Ukraine. Surrounded by the Russians, who deployed such high-tech tactics as literally throwing gas canisters and a lighter into their foxhole, three of the squad were killed. Tankist, however, managed to crawl his way out of the burning hole.

As recounted in an official video from the brigade itself, things were pretty grim for Tankist at that point. The grizzled combat vet had injured his leg in the escape, bad enough that he couldn't get very far. He was forced to post up in place and try to fend off the surrounding Russians, assisted by bomber drone cover and encouragement from his commanders over the radio. Even though he was just one guy, the brigade wanted to pull their brother out. Only question was, how?

Well, Ukraine has been nothing if not unconventional throughout this war, particularly in its use of drones, and this situation was no exception. Somebody came up with the idea of, essentially, a drone delivery service, but for an e-bike, which Tankist could just ride out of hell. That's a great idea! And, as it turned out, really hard to actually pull off.