What Happens If You Overfill Power Steering Fluid

The consequences of overfilling the power steering fluid reservoir are no different from the inherent dangers of filling the engine with too much oil. As with all the fluids required to keep any car in tip-top shape, vehicles with hydraulic or hydroelectric power steering systems require a sufficient amount of fluid to operate smoothly. Power steering fluid capacities vary from vehicle to vehicle. However, for top offs and flushes, you'll typically need to purchase between one and two liters of replacement fluid.

In most cars, the fluid reservoir is a semi-translucent plastic container with MAX and MIN markings, making it easier to see the fluid level. However, some vehicles have metal reservoirs with a removable cap and dipstick. The dipstick will have similar MIN and MAX markers to identify the fluid level.

Overfilling the power steering system can cause fluid to spill out of the reservoir when it pressurizes and heats up, which could potentially splash on drive belts, the alternator, or other components, causing slippage, wear, or damage. Since power steering fluid is a lubricant, it can cause a huge mess inside the engine bay and on your garage floor. Meanwhile, too much fluid can raise the hydraulic pressure of the system. When this happens, there's imminent danger of damaging the power steering pump, cracking hydraulic hoses, and leaks from damaged seals.