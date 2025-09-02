How To Check Power Steering Fluid (And How Often You Need To Change It)

Power steering fluid is one of the most unassuming parts of your vehicle, and you'll appreciate it more once it's gone or depleted. It's then that you realize its importance and role in keeping steering effort light, as turning the wheel becomes a gym workout. Keeping a tab on your steering fluid is important, but the big question here is, how often should you check it? And how do you know when it needs to be changed?

While topping up your fluid should reduce your steering effort, you may also need to replace it from time to time. Like any hydraulic fluid, it breaks down over time. The replacement frequency depends on your vehicle model and the type of product used. Most car owners' manuals mention fluid change intervals, but if not, then it's good practice to change it every 50,000 miles or five years. Of course, if your steering fluid is contaminated, you should change it pronto.