Here's How Much A Subaru Crosstrek Depreciates After 3 Years

Some of the fastest depreciating cars on the planet will lose upward of 70% of their initial value after just five years on the road (via iSeeCars). Most of these cars that lose such horrendous chunks of money are luxury models that are already expensive to begin with. So, we're not talking about a $20,000 Kia Soul dropping $12,000 in value; we're talking about a $75,000 Jaguar losing $52,500 of its value. Yikes.

While this may be a difficult pill to swallow for those who purchase these cars new, bargain-hunters on the secondhand market will think it's great news, as they can now buy a fancy Jaguar I-Pace for less than a Toyota Camry. (Just watch out for the fires.)

While there's no concrete way to predict which cars will depreciate the most, there are trends you can follow. Some brands tend to hold their value better than others, and among those brands is Subaru. While the third-gen Crosstrek is still very new (and, therefore, difficult to gauge in terms of depreciation), CarEdge can give us some insight into how much Crosstreks will depreciate on average after three years on the road. Based on an average of 13,500 miles per annum, a Crosstrek will drop just 27%, which is impressive compared to competing models.