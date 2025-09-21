Here's How Much A Subaru Crosstrek Depreciates After 3 Years
Some of the fastest depreciating cars on the planet will lose upward of 70% of their initial value after just five years on the road (via iSeeCars). Most of these cars that lose such horrendous chunks of money are luxury models that are already expensive to begin with. So, we're not talking about a $20,000 Kia Soul dropping $12,000 in value; we're talking about a $75,000 Jaguar losing $52,500 of its value. Yikes.
While this may be a difficult pill to swallow for those who purchase these cars new, bargain-hunters on the secondhand market will think it's great news, as they can now buy a fancy Jaguar I-Pace for less than a Toyota Camry. (Just watch out for the fires.)
While there's no concrete way to predict which cars will depreciate the most, there are trends you can follow. Some brands tend to hold their value better than others, and among those brands is Subaru. While the third-gen Crosstrek is still very new (and, therefore, difficult to gauge in terms of depreciation), CarEdge can give us some insight into how much Crosstreks will depreciate on average after three years on the road. Based on an average of 13,500 miles per annum, a Crosstrek will drop just 27%, which is impressive compared to competing models.
Here's how the Crosstrek compares to key competitors
For this comparison, we're looking at some key rivals that also hail from Japan: the Honda HR-V and the Mazda CX-30. Both cost roughly the same as a Crosstrek, offer similar space, power, and tech, and adopt similar designs — although it's the bulky-arched CX-30 that more closely resembles the Crosstrek.
Starting with the Mazda (and using the same age and mileage variables that we did for the Crosstrek), CarEdge reports that the CX-30 will drop 34% of its value after three years — that's roughly 1.25 times worse than the Subaru. The HR-V, by comparison, actually fares a little better according to CarEdge, dropping just 23% of its value due to depreciation after three years and 40,500 miles. Perhaps it's the Honda's softer looks that favor its strong resale results, or the fact that Honda boasts a pretty unbeatable reputation for reliability.
Either way, all of these cars perform relatively well in terms of resale, with Kelley Blue Book reporting that the average rate of depreciation over three years is actually somewhere between 38% and 42%. The make and model you choose aren't the only things affecting resale value, either, and for the record, choosing a Subaru Crosstrek isn't a bad choice — we tested one in July 2025 and loved it. Staying on top of servicing, maintaining your car's condition with regular cleaning, and driving it with some mechanical sympathy will all help when the time comes to move it on. So will keeping the miles off, but that's not always easy to control and sort of defeats the point of buying a car in the first place.