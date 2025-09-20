Why The 2025 Subaru Forester Has GPS Coordinates On The Floor Mats

Building and selling cars is a serious business. There's a lot of money at stake, and if you develop a product that consumers don't want, you could not only lose massive amounts of money but also disappoint fans, customers, and shareholders. However, that doesn't mean automakers can't have a bit of fun, and one way they can do so is by incorporating Easter eggs into their products.

Some famous examples of this are the ghost emblem that appears on Koenigseggs, or the hidden easter eggs on the recently reworked 2026 Subaru Outback. Well, you can add the 2025 Subaru Forester to that list as well, as Subaru incorporated a number of fun hidden surprises to the model, including some GPS coordinates on the all-weather floor mats. Some of the other easter eggs on the Forester include boot prints and paw prints on various trim pieces, but it's the coordinates that need a little decoding for them to make sense.

Subaru has incorporated map patterns from various locations found throughout the US into its 2025 Forester floor mats, specifically National Parks. The coordinates refer to where these locations can be found, and to save you time perusing heaps of map books, we'll break it down here. According to an interview with Aaron Cole in The Drive, the front mats each boast maps and coordinates from Olympic National Park in Washington state, with the driver's side being Sunrise Point, and the passenger side being Maiden Peak. In the back, the mats show details from the Great Smoky Mountains, specifically Kuhowi and Laurel Falls on the driver and passenger side, respectively. This is a fun touch, and it helps to boost the Forester's appeal as a true adventurer's vehicle, rather than just looking like a slightly lifted commuter.