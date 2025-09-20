Why The 2025 Subaru Forester Has GPS Coordinates On The Floor Mats
Building and selling cars is a serious business. There's a lot of money at stake, and if you develop a product that consumers don't want, you could not only lose massive amounts of money but also disappoint fans, customers, and shareholders. However, that doesn't mean automakers can't have a bit of fun, and one way they can do so is by incorporating Easter eggs into their products.
Some famous examples of this are the ghost emblem that appears on Koenigseggs, or the hidden easter eggs on the recently reworked 2026 Subaru Outback. Well, you can add the 2025 Subaru Forester to that list as well, as Subaru incorporated a number of fun hidden surprises to the model, including some GPS coordinates on the all-weather floor mats. Some of the other easter eggs on the Forester include boot prints and paw prints on various trim pieces, but it's the coordinates that need a little decoding for them to make sense.
Subaru has incorporated map patterns from various locations found throughout the US into its 2025 Forester floor mats, specifically National Parks. The coordinates refer to where these locations can be found, and to save you time perusing heaps of map books, we'll break it down here. According to an interview with Aaron Cole in The Drive, the front mats each boast maps and coordinates from Olympic National Park in Washington state, with the driver's side being Sunrise Point, and the passenger side being Maiden Peak. In the back, the mats show details from the Great Smoky Mountains, specifically Kuhowi and Laurel Falls on the driver and passenger side, respectively. This is a fun touch, and it helps to boost the Forester's appeal as a true adventurer's vehicle, rather than just looking like a slightly lifted commuter.
Here's how else the Subaru Forester encourages adventure
Every time you step into a Subaru Forester of this vintage — faced with maps and coordinates to some of America's greatest natural wonders — chances are it'll really inspire you to get off the beaten path and do some exploring. While most Foresters will more than likely be used to zip around town centers, it's nice to know they sport a little character, and the ability to explore should the mood take you.
For the adventurous at heart, it's the upcoming 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness that will most likely suit best. This model boasts Subaru's capable Symmetrical AWD system, a towering 9.3 inches of ground clearance, plus features such as 17-inch matte-black off-road wheels with Yokohama GEOLANDAR all-terrain tires. Much of the Wilderness's lower half is finished with beefy plastic cladding — perfect for negotiating narrow trails without battering your paintwork — and the interior is finished in water-repellent StarTex upholstery.
Pricing for the '26 Forester Wilderness isn't confirmed yet, but our best estimates place it at around $40,000, which is impressively competitive for a trail-ready SUV fresh out of the showroom. And it's probably the best option if reaching those coordinates in a Forester is high up on your to-do list. The 2025 Wilderness kicks off at $36,285 by way of comparison, and too boasts the neat all-weather floor mats with no longer mysterious coordinates.