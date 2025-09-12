Watch Koenigsegg, Singer, And Bugatti Rimac CEOs Drive Each Other's Cars On Track
It's hard to find many cars that are in any way comparable to the Koenigsegg CC850. Aside from the twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that makes an incredible 1,185 horsepower (or 1,385 hp on E85), it also has a transmission that's somehow both manual and automatic. Maybe it's engineering. Maybe it's dark magic. Who's to say, really?
If you're willing to trade some transmission sorcery for twice as many cylinders, an open roof and (probably) better reliability, though, you could always hop into the 282-mph Bugatti Mistral. Or perhaps the fully electric, 2,107-hp Rimac Nevera R is more your speed. Alternatively, you could go with something a little more under the radar and pick a Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer. Though Singer's creations may not have the power to compete head-to-head with the other three based on performance, they're still a work of art.
Of course, any video that compared those four cars would be an automatic watch, but what if I told you our friends over at Top Gear had something far more interesting than a boring old comparison test up their sleeves? Because they do, and that "something" is the three CEOs of each brand driving each other's cars on track. The entire thing may be nearly 48 minutes long, but if you love high-performance engineering, I promise you'll want to watch the whole thing.
Koenigsegg vs. Bugatti vs. Rimac vs. Singer
No one, not even Top Gear, is going to pretend Singers are hypercars, but as they put it in the video description, "they're [sic] offerings are just as exotic and priced accordingly." Really, though, it isn't about the cars (even though it's still about the cars). It's about the CEOs getting together and experiencing each other's creations. Sadly, while Horacio Pagani and Gordon Murray were also invited, neither one was able to make it, but it sounds like there's a chance we may eventually see them both in a future video.
Despite Pagani's and Murray's absence, you still get three CEOs driving four wildly different cars. Plus, since this whole thing took place at the Top Gear test track, you get to see what they can really do in the kind of environment they were actually meant to be driven. No speed limits, other drivers or pedestrian lives to worry about here. Heck, you don't even have to actually watch the video to appreciate it. Just turn it on in the background, crank up the volume and enjoy the sound of some of the most incredible exhaust notes money can buy (as well as the back-and-forth between the drivers).
Oh, and if you like what you hear, Top Gear has also promised that Part Two is coming, where all three sit down for an hour-long discussion. Until that one's released, though, you'll just have to settle for Part One. Oh darn.