Watch Koenigsegg, Singer, And Bugatti Rimac CEOs Drive Each Other's Cars On Track

It's hard to find many cars that are in any way comparable to the Koenigsegg CC850. Aside from the twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that makes an incredible 1,185 horsepower (or 1,385 hp on E85), it also has a transmission that's somehow both manual and automatic. Maybe it's engineering. Maybe it's dark magic. Who's to say, really?

If you're willing to trade some transmission sorcery for twice as many cylinders, an open roof and (probably) better reliability, though, you could always hop into the 282-mph Bugatti Mistral. Or perhaps the fully electric, 2,107-hp Rimac Nevera R is more your speed. Alternatively, you could go with something a little more under the radar and pick a Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer. Though Singer's creations may not have the power to compete head-to-head with the other three based on performance, they're still a work of art.

Of course, any video that compared those four cars would be an automatic watch, but what if I told you our friends over at Top Gear had something far more interesting than a boring old comparison test up their sleeves? Because they do, and that "something" is the three CEOs of each brand driving each other's cars on track. The entire thing may be nearly 48 minutes long, but if you love high-performance engineering, I promise you'll want to watch the whole thing.