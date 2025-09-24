These Rare Pontiac Trans-Ams Had Vinyl Roofs

Pontiac was a bastion of performance during the last days of the muscle cars from 1972 to 1974. While other brands made do with strangled, low compression engines, Pontiac figured out how to sustain the glory days for a little longer. In 1972, Pontiac's 455 HO was making 300 SAE net horsepower, a figure tied only by Oldsmobile's W-30 455. Chrysler's 440 Magnum sat at 280 horsepower, Ford's 351 HO gave 275, and both Chevy's 454 and Buick's Stage 1 455 maxed at 270.

Pontiacs didn't just have acceleration, they had style, too, thanks to RPO code C08. Checking that code selected the vinyl "Cordova" roof on a Firebird, Esprit, or Formula model/trim. For a Firebird or Formula, the cost was $87, while the same roof on an Esprit only demanded $72. However, if you bought a Trans Am, then no Cordova roof for you. The problem was, ever since the limited production 1969 Pontiac Trans Am debuted, they had cool looking stripes down the center of the car and the Cordova vinyl roof interfered with the aesthetic.

Then, in 1973, the stripe went away, and Pontiac figured it might as well offer the Cordova roof for the 1974 model year Trans Am. Finally, you could make your Trans Am look like it had a convertible roof when it actually didn't. No, seriously, that was one of the main selling points of vinyl roofs at the time.