Do RVs Need To Stop At Weigh Stations?

In most cases, RVs do not need to stop at weigh stations. These checkpoints exist mainly so state officials can check the weight limits and driver logs of commercial trucks. Passenger cars and privately owned RVs aren't the focus, so unless your vehicle is unusually heavy or being used for business purposes, you can probably keep driving.

The general threshold in many states is 10,000 pounds. If your RV or combined RV-and-tow-vehicle setup weighs less than that, you can bypass the station without worry. Many Class B RVs fall under this limit. Larger Class A and Class C rigs often exceed it, but even then, most states apply the rule to commercial vehicles only. There are exceptions, though, and that's where confusion comes in.

Some states treat all vehicles over 10,000 pounds the same, whether they're private or commercial. Places like Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin fall into that group. Others raise the bar to 26,000 pounds, which pulls in only the largest RVs. Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania follow this approach. Then there are unique cases like Delaware, which requires RVs over 46 feet long to stop, and New Jersey, which enforces the 10,000-pound rule for all vehicle types — RV or not. Because laws vary, the safest option is to check DMV or state police guidance before crossing state lines. There are also states where even living in your RV is illegal, so maybe check that out, too.