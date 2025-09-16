Do RVs Need To Stop At Weigh Stations?
In most cases, RVs do not need to stop at weigh stations. These checkpoints exist mainly so state officials can check the weight limits and driver logs of commercial trucks. Passenger cars and privately owned RVs aren't the focus, so unless your vehicle is unusually heavy or being used for business purposes, you can probably keep driving.
The general threshold in many states is 10,000 pounds. If your RV or combined RV-and-tow-vehicle setup weighs less than that, you can bypass the station without worry. Many Class B RVs fall under this limit. Larger Class A and Class C rigs often exceed it, but even then, most states apply the rule to commercial vehicles only. There are exceptions, though, and that's where confusion comes in.
Some states treat all vehicles over 10,000 pounds the same, whether they're private or commercial. Places like Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin fall into that group. Others raise the bar to 26,000 pounds, which pulls in only the largest RVs. Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania follow this approach. Then there are unique cases like Delaware, which requires RVs over 46 feet long to stop, and New Jersey, which enforces the 10,000-pound rule for all vehicle types — RV or not. Because laws vary, the safest option is to check DMV or state police guidance before crossing state lines. There are also states where even living in your RV is illegal, so maybe check that out, too.
Exceptions RV owners need to know
While most RV travelers can skip weigh stations, there are times when you may be required to pull in. The first is if you're running a business from your RV — states often apply weigh station rules to business-owned vehicles. That includes RVs used for touring bands, campaign buses, or promotional vehicles. Even if you're a small business owner who claimed your RV as a work expense, it's best to assume you might fall under that rule.
In several states, officers can direct any vehicle (not just trucks) into a weigh station. Alaska, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Maine, Mississippi, and Texas all give officers that authority. If you're pulled in, it doesn't always mean weight is the issue. Sometimes it's a safety concern or even a speeding violation. Whatever the reason, the right move is to comply and follow instructions.
Montana has its own take, requiring business-owned RVs over 8,000 pounds to stop. Missouri uses an 18,000-pound limit for mandatory stops, while Virginia sets its threshold lower at 7,500 pounds for trucks. South Dakota requires vehicles towing horse trailers to pull over, and Nebraska requires all trucks over 1 ton, though pickup-trailer combos are exempt. These outlier rules make it clear that "one-size-fits-all" doesn't apply here.
For travelers, the lesson is simple: Know the laws in each state you pass through. Even if most don't apply to you, a few minutes of checking can prevent a fine or unnecessary stress on the road.
Other ways to check your RV's weight
Even if weigh stations don't usually apply to RVs, knowing your vehicle's weight is still important. Every RV has weight ratings that affect safety and performance. Gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) is the maximum weight your RV can safely carry once loaded, while the gross combined weight rating (GCWR) adds the tow vehicle into the equation. Fifth wheels and heavy towables also need to stay under the gross axle weight rating (GARW) to avoid damaging suspension and axles. This is one of the things you should always keep in mind before towing a car with your RV.
You don't need a weigh station to check these numbers. Most truck stops have certified automatic truck (CAT) scales, which are inexpensive and can be used through an app like Weigh My Truck. This gives you an accurate reading of your RV's weight without holding up commercial traffic. Another option is to estimate using your RV's "dry weight" from the manufacturer and adding cargo, fluids, and passengers. It's not perfect, but it gives you a ballpark figure.
If you discover your RV is overweight, there are simple fixes. Empty waste tanks, travel with less water in fresh tanks, and ditch unnecessary gear. Swap heavy accessories like generators with lighter alternatives, such as a solar setup. Even small changes, like replacing glass doors with curtains or clearing clutter, can shave off weight. Nowadays, there are RVs that incinerate your poop using their exhaust if you really want to cut down on those few grams as well. Talk about being weight-conscious.