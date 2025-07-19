Can You Clean And Reuse Old Spark Plugs?

There's something oddly satisfying about pulling an old spark plug out of an engine, but what do you do with the plug once it's out? Maybe you're having second thoughts about changing the spark plug altogether. It's covered in carbon, sure, and maybe a little oil or rust if things have gone really wrong. Still, you can't help but think, "Hmm — maybe it's not done yet."

Logically, yes, you can clean and reuse a spark plug but it depends on how far gone it is. A little carbon fouling or dry soot? That can be gently wire-brushed off. Some people in forums swear by blasting them clean with carb cleaner and giving the electrode a light touch-up with sandpaper. Others go full mad scientist and use plug-specific media blasters like sand, to get them back to like-new condition.

However, spark plugs don't just wear out on the surface. The sharp edges of the electrode erode. The gap widens. The insulator degrades from heat cycling. So while you can clean them up, what you're doing is a temporary fix at best. You simply won't get the same function from the cleaned plug versus a new one. It might be okay for testing or nursing an old car through one more season, but reusing a borderline plug in a high-compression engine or modern ignition system? Probably not worth the risk.