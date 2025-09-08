88 Postal Services Stop Shipping To The U.S. Thanks To Trump Administration

Inbound postal traffic to the U.S. is down more than 80%, reports MPR News, since the Trump Administration revoked the long-standing "de minimis exemption" for low-value parcels. Eighty-eight postal services from almost that many countries have completely halted these shipments to the U.S., snarling shipping for everything from the car parts you're waiting for to Amber's Halloween costume. The Universal Postal Union (UPU) has the full list of services and countries that have suspended service.

The de minimis exemption became law in 1938, making low-value imports exempt from tariffs and duties. The reasoning behind this was that the small amounts of taxes these parcels would bring in weren't worth the cost of processing them. Originally $1, this value has increased over the years, with the most recent change being to $800 in 2015. This made it simple for shippers around the world to send low-cost items to the U.S.

However, on July 30, a Trump Administration Executive Order suspended the de minimis exception as of August 29. It specifically calls out Canada and Mexico for allegedly failing to stop drugs from coming into the U.S., as well as China for allegedly not stopping the supplies to make such drugs. Apparently, we don't have tools like X-rays or drug-sniffing dogs at our borders that can detect them before they come flooding into the country. (We do have these tools.) But the order also calls out and includes the entire world for "underlying conditions indicated by the large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits," because that's not fair, or something.