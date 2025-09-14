What To Do If You Overfill Coolant

It all started so innocently: You're puttering around the garage on a crisp fall morning — checking for harmful low tire pressure and things like that — when you notice that your car's coolant tank is low. Well shoot, there's that partial gallon of premixed stuff you're pretty sure is compatible with your current ride, so you dump the remainder of the plastic jug in your car's plastic reservoir. Now, the level is about to overflow the cap will surely turn into an antifreeze equivalent of Mount St. Helens once the engine actually starts to get warm.

Fortunately, in this case, you can put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube. For the mechanically inclined, most radiators have a petcock valve on the bottom that you can open — often by hand, without tools — to drain off some of the excess coolant (a mix of antifreeze and water) into a pan or bucket. It won't immediately appear that the level in the plastic tank is going down. However, the excess coolant inside the tank will eventually be sucked into the radiator to replace the quantity that was drained off, restoring the proper level in the plastic tank. But if you want to cut out the middle man and remove fluid directly from the coolant overflow tank, that's an option too.