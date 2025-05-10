Can Driving With Low Tire Pressure Actually Hurt Your Transmission?

Tire pressure is notoriously finicky. It rises or lowers with the air temperature, it leaks out over time, and the smallest of punctures can send it plummeting. Generally speaking, it's a good idea to check your tire pressure regularly and keep your tires filled to their required PSI.

For the sake of argument, let's just say that someone — surely not you, but someone else entirely — hasn't filled up their tires in a while. Is that bad? Have you broken your car? Maybe you heard that a low psi could actually damage the transmission. Some cars seem to flash a drivetrain warning light because of it.

The good news is that low tire pressure is highly unlikely to cause serious damage to an important (and expensive) component like the transmission or really any part of the drivetrain. Most tires can go a fair bit under their recommended psi without much degradation in performance or safety. That said, if a tire does become severely underinflated, it could potentially cause some damage to the car. Even in this instance, though, your transmission is probably fine.