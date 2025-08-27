This Massive 500-Foot-Wingspan Plane Was One Of Boeing's Most Ridiculous Designs

Imagine a cargo plane so big, it could carry nearly 200 cargo containers, including 20 in each wing. The Pelican Super Transport was Boeing's intended answer to the Navy's need to transport massive amounts of cargo and personnel across the globe. This plane, as conceived, would have been up to the task.

The Pelican was designed to have an incredible wingspan of 500 feet, over 100 feet wider than the world's current widest plane. That would have given it an acre of wing area. It would have weighed 1,600 tons and could have carried 1,400 tons of cargo. The lower deck alone had enough room to stack shipping containers two high, while the upper deck had enough room for another level of shipping containers. It could have carried 17 M1 Abrams tanks, 70 heavy expanded-mobility tactical trucks, or a whole minefield's worth of 2,000-pound mines. It would have been the largest airplane in history.

To lift this beast off the ground, it was designed with eight gigantic 80,000-horsepower turbine engines that could take the plane up to 20,000 feet at 300 mph — though it would have spent most of its time in the air just 20 to 50 feet above the ocean's surface. Then it would have landed on 76 wheels, arranged in two long rows running most of the length of the fuselage. Every one of those wheels would have been steerable, meant to maneuver this monstrous aircraft on the ground and to resist crosswinds when landing. However, this long wheel arrangement would make it impossible for the Pelican to rotate like most other airplanes, meaning it would have to perform a "levitating" or vertical takeoff, like the B-52.