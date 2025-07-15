What Happens When A Plane Loses Cabin Pressure?

Commercial aviation is magical. You are cruising along in a pressurized metal tube at 35,000 feet, and while the outside temperature – at a crisp -66 degrees Fahrenheit – is cold enough to freeze you to death, you admire the view while staying warm and comfortable inside. So if that tube keeps you away from certain death by hypothermia and suffocation, what happens when something goes wrong and the cabin depressurizes? Let's first understand what cabin pressure is and what can cause cabin pressure loss.

Think of the earth as a huge fish tank, with us standing at the bottom, which we will assume to be sea level. This fish tank is filled with air, just like our atmosphere. Due to gravity, the air above us exerts barometric pressure on the air below — i.e. the air around us — compressing it. Due to that high pressure, this dense air supplies more oxygen to your body with every breath you take. The higher you go, the less air pressure there is. This lack of pressure makes it harder to breathe because oxygen molecules in the air are not bunched as closely as they are at lower altitudes.

Simply put, every breath puts less oxygen in your lungs, which drops blood oxygen levels in your body. This lack of oxygen to the bloodstream, called hypoxia, can incapacitate everyone onboard the aircraft, including the pilots. Let's take a closer look at how this terrifying scenario can develop and what happens next.