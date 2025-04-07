New Boeing 787 Fault Leaves Unsuspecting Pilots Disconnected From Air Traffic Control

The Federal Aviation Administration's recent surge in controller applicants should tell anyone how vital air traffic control is needed to safely navigate a 250-ton plane from airport to airport. The federal agency warned airlines in late February that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner had a severe fault that caused very high frequency radio channels to transfer between active and standby windows of the plane's tuning control panel, which could lead to flight crew missing communications. Boeing released a software update. However, Qatar Airways reported that the patch doesn't fix the issue.

While the unintended transfers can be corrected by attentive pilots, the proposed airworthiness directive from the FAA doesn't downplay the potential risks if the issue isn't fixed. Pilots could miss instructions to maintain safe separation from other aircraft, avoid mid-air collisions and prevent runway incursions. The agency is taking comments concerning the directive until April 14 and has already received a worrying statement from Qatar Airways: