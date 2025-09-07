Man Attacks Police Photo Enforcement Van, Gets Caught On Camera

Some speed enforcement is simply excessive, but most of us can agree that you shouldn't speed through a school zone. A photo enforcement van was monitoring a school zone in Greeley, Colorado, when a man reportedly threw a rock at it, breaking a window and injuring the occupant, reports CBS News. It should not have been a surprise that the entire incident was recorded on camera, leading to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

It was not the van's built-in cameras, but the Greeley Police Department's real-time information center cameras in the area that saw the whole thing. In a video on its Facebook page, a man in a red hoodie is visible walking through a parking lot next to the van. The video shows him stopping, throwing an object at the van, and then running away.

Police say the object was a ten-pound rock, which a photo shows is the size of a man's hand. The aim was on target, as the rock smashed the side window and caused the technician working inside the van minor injuries. The cost of the damage is said to be $2,600. A window doesn't cost that much in itself, so it's possible that some of the equipment inside the van was damaged as well.