I Feel Compelled To Stand Up For The Mini Cooper Coupe

Perhaps the most fun and entertaining two-seat car to come out of Britain in quite some time, the Mini Cooper Coupe, died ten years ago. While most so-called car enthusiasts would scoff at the fixed-roof two-seater based on the already-diminutive hot hatch, I think that this car has a lot going for it, and you should give it a little more respect. While Mini did little to differentiate the Coupe from its 3-door hatch siblings aside from shrink the greenhouse and ditch the back seats, I still smile every time I see one (admittedly a rarity). When they were new Mini described the Coupe as having "an aura that is both athletic and distinctive" and hot damn is it ever those things.

The Coupe was built using a Mini Cabriolet chassis as the starting point and increasing the rake of the windshield frame back a little bit. The Coupe's roof is just over one inch shorter than the standard three-door, but the sloped rear window makes the car look significantly smaller. The integrated and hydraulically-actuated rear spoiler makes the roof look a little bit like the Coupe is wearing a backwards baseball cap—one that makes 88 pounds of downforce when deployed—and I appreciate that. It's a look that no other car on the market has, and is about the most bold design choice Mini ever made. With the top-of-the-pile John Cooper Works models making good use of the 208-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged inline four, these little rowdy coupes could really bring the fun.