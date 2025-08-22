Stellantis Plummets To The Bottom Of The Pack For Customer Satisfaction
Automakers live or die based on how the public perceives them and their vehicles because it typically reflects the decisions made by prospective buyers before even setting foot on a dealership lot. On that front, Stellantis is struggling tremendously. The American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual automotive survey was released earlier this week and Stellantis' four North American brands occupied the bottom four spots in the rankings. The survey findings partly explain the company's financial woes as Stellantis has racked up $2.7 billion in losses over the first half of 2025.
The ACSI surveyed 9,949 customers between July 2024 and June 2025, gauging their recent experiences with automakers. The organization estimates customer satisfaction on a scale of zero to 100 based on "customer expectations, perceptions of quality, and perceptions of value." Stellantis averaged 71 in the bottom four spots. While the automaker's other North American brands were already basement dwellers, Ram plummeted from being on par with Nissan in 2024 to the least-liked nameplate in the country in 2025. The pickup truck brand's 10-point fall to a score of 69 was the biggest single-year shift when no other nameplate in the category saw a swing greater than four.
It's difficult to pin Ram's decline on a single decision, but there are plenty to consider. The Ram 1500 Classic was cancelled just two months after it was announced that production was continuing into 2025. However, Ram continued the trend of cancelling announced plans. In April, the brand canned an upcoming heavy-duty EV pickup. The decision left two suppliers to sue Ram for $25 million. Ram still doesn't have an electric truck in its lineup to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevy Silverado EV.
On the other end of the spectrum, the survey showed that Subaru was the most beloved mass-market nameplate with a score of 85. Ram is still making bold moves to try and win back the public. The brand is returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 after a 13-year absence from stock car racing. Ram also introduced a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty on its 2026 model year vehicles. It does come with the caveats that it doesn't apply to EVs, used 2026 models, or vehicles purchased in a fleet sale. Ram is trying to be better, but there's plenty of room for improvement.