Do Nitrogen Filled Tires Actually Make That Much Of A Difference? Here's What Owners Say

Yes, there may be some benefits when it comes to filling up your tires with nitrogen. All tires lose air over time and can become a little underinflated. This is because the walls of tires are slightly porous, and this allows air molecules to pass through over time. The belief is that, because the nitrogen atom is physically larger than oxygen, it will take longer to leave the tire. Some sources claim that nitrogen-filled tires can last up to 40% longer than tires filled with oxygen, or will at least have a decrease in air loss by a third. One owner backs this up, "Nitrogen tires require less refills because the molecules are large enough to not leak through the rubber and the pressure changes due to temperature fluctuations are less."

If this sounds like a good idea, consider the costs. To fill up your tires with air at a gas station or other service station may not cost more than a dollar, but the same can't be said for nitrogen. Some facilities will charge from $30 per tire. A top off may cost less, about $5 or $7 per tire, but do the math and it adds up. Moreover, some auto dealers will claim 100% nitrogen-filled tires are better, but it's one of the fake dealer fees they will try to tack on to make more money off of you. As another car owners exclaims, "Biggest scam in the auto industry!"

There is a common myth that nitrogen-filled tires will also increase fuel economy, but the fact is, any tire that is properly inflated (or not) will have an effect on your mileage. Like all myths, it's just a rumor. So let's bust some more myths.