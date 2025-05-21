At $68,000, Is This 2008 Audi R8 Anything Other Than Great?

A rare six-speed stick and unique paint scheme make today's Nice Price or No Dice R8 Quattro stand out from the crowd. Let's see if its price has us giving it a standing ovation.

In his 1650 work "The Court and Character of King James," English author Anthony Weldon describes an Italian proverb that teaches, "He that deceives me once, it's his fault. He that deceives me twice, it's my fault." Today, we know this better as, "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

We can't really say that the used car dealer selling the 2004 Subaru WRX STi we looked at yesterday was trying to fool us. Still, by obfuscating some of the car's details and burying others, it certainly felt like there was an attempt. Not undertaking the due diligence required to uncover that intel on our own, however, would have been wholly on us. But, find it we did, and that bad news (a sub-optimal transmission replacement and some mechanical malfeasance) clouded our opinion on the car's $9,995 price tag. Ultimately, those clouds parted to reveal an 84% No Dice loss