What's The Worst Commuter Car Ever Built?

Vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Prius don't have much in common on paper, but one thing unites them all: they're all very good commuter cars, and they're not alone. There are hundreds of other very good commuter cars from the past and present to choose from. If I were to ask you which is the best, it would be a pretty boring question, and that's not what I'm about. Hell, that's not what Jalopnik is about.

That's why, today, I want to ask you something different. I want to know what you all think the worst commuter car of all time is. What car would be the worst way to both begin and end a workday? A commuter car is supposed to be a quiet, inexpensive way to get you to and from work, freeing you of your daily stressors. I'm trying to find whatever the exact opposite of that is.