What's The Worst Commuter Car Ever Built?
Vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Prius don't have much in common on paper, but one thing unites them all: they're all very good commuter cars, and they're not alone. There are hundreds of other very good commuter cars from the past and present to choose from. If I were to ask you which is the best, it would be a pretty boring question, and that's not what I'm about. Hell, that's not what Jalopnik is about.
That's why, today, I want to ask you something different. I want to know what you all think the worst commuter car of all time is. What car would be the worst way to both begin and end a workday? A commuter car is supposed to be a quiet, inexpensive way to get you to and from work, freeing you of your daily stressors. I'm trying to find whatever the exact opposite of that is.
My choice
Listen, there are a lot of good picks out there, so I don't want to steal anyone's thunder. Because of that, I'm going to think outside the box a little bit. That's why my pick for the worst commuter car of all time is obviously a Top Fuel dragster. I really cannot think of anything worse for doing your daily commute than one of these beasts.
I mean, a Top Fuel dragster is putting out around 10,000 horsepower, so sure, it'll get you to work quickly, but you're going to have to rebuild the engine every time you get there. Plus, there's not much in the way of creature comforts. You've just got a few gauges, a steering yoke, and a pulley for your ever-important parachute. You're definitely going to need that chute, too. You wouldn't want to smash into your accounting firm at 340 mph, would you? Oh, and don't even get me started on the fuel economy. You'll go broke! Anyway, now that I've gotten my totally legitimate answer, why don't you head on down below and share yours?