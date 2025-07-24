I Need An Affordable And Fuel Efficent Commuter Car! What Should I Buy?

Jack lives in Oregon and is about really rack up the miles with a long commute to work and to the university. His aging Chevy Trailblazer with 200,000 miles is getting to the end of its life and is very thirsty. He has a budget up to $15,000 and wants something good for highway cruising that will also return some respectable MPG. What car should he buy?

Im about to have a pretty long commute to work, and an even longer commute in the other direction to go to university, and my current daily isnt going to cut it. Its an 07 Chevrolet Trailblazer thats loaded with problems, has over 200k, and is terrible when it comes to fuel economy. Im looking for something good on gas, good for highway cruising, and maybe a little fun. Im gonna keep the blazer in case i need to haul anything or do anything that requires cargo room, so cargo space isnt a big issue.

Overall I am looking for -

Good fuel economy

Good on the highway

Perferably manual

Maybe a little fun if available, not a priority

But I don't have a lot to spend and I want to stay under $15k.

