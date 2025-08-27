BMW Just Cranked Out Its 3 Millionth Electrified Vehicle

The global automotive industry is in a weird spot when it comes to electrification right now. Nobody seems to know what the right move is, as consumer attitudes change almost as quickly as government regulations. Still, most car manufacturers are plugging along, pumping out electrified vehicles. Take BMW, for example. The Bavarian automaker just hit a major milestone when it comes to electrification, having pumped out its three millionth electrified vehicle. Of course, that includes both plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars, but it's a big milestone nonetheless.

The car — a 330e plug-in hybrid — was built at the company's plant in Munich and handed over to a customer in the same city. It's sort of fitting. The 3 Series was BMW's best-selling model for decades and made the company what it is today. Now, in the first half of 2025, over a quarter of all the vehicles BMW delivered were electrified. BMW only expects that number to grow in the future. Across BMW Group's entire U.S. lineup, including Mini and Rolls-Royce, it sells six EVs and five plug-in hybrids. The company sells even more in other parts of the world, but who cares? We're all about America, baby.