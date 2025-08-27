BMW Just Cranked Out Its 3 Millionth Electrified Vehicle
The global automotive industry is in a weird spot when it comes to electrification right now. Nobody seems to know what the right move is, as consumer attitudes change almost as quickly as government regulations. Still, most car manufacturers are plugging along, pumping out electrified vehicles. Take BMW, for example. The Bavarian automaker just hit a major milestone when it comes to electrification, having pumped out its three millionth electrified vehicle. Of course, that includes both plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars, but it's a big milestone nonetheless.
The car — a 330e plug-in hybrid — was built at the company's plant in Munich and handed over to a customer in the same city. It's sort of fitting. The 3 Series was BMW's best-selling model for decades and made the company what it is today. Now, in the first half of 2025, over a quarter of all the vehicles BMW delivered were electrified. BMW only expects that number to grow in the future. Across BMW Group's entire U.S. lineup, including Mini and Rolls-Royce, it sells six EVs and five plug-in hybrids. The company sells even more in other parts of the world, but who cares? We're all about America, baby.
Just the latest milestone
Just last month, BMW put the finishing touches on its 1.5 millionth fully electric vehicle — a Mini Countryman SE — at its plant in Leipzig. It went off to a customer in Portugal. A number like that can be a bit hard to put into perspective, so BMW did it for us. It says that if all 1.5 million EVs it delivered since it first launched the i3 were lined up, they would stretch about 4,040 miles. That's roughly the distance from Munich to New York City. Having done that flight before, let me tell you: that's no short trip.
"With the delivery of the three millionth electrified vehicle, the BMW Group has reached another important milestone that underlines the fact that electrified vehicles are an elementary component of our technology-neutral product portfolio," Jochen Goller, a BMW spokesperson, said in a statement.
Listen, I know the whole electric industry is in a deeply strange place right now, and plenty of automakers are going back on their plans for the future. But it's nice to see one of them still excited for what I think is absolutely going to continue being the future of the industry, whether people with red hats like it or not.