Your Second EV Should Have A Much Smaller Battery And The Auto Industry Will Thank You

Williams' counterargument is that the industry might have overcompensated for range anxiety and is overlooking the value of smaller, cheaper batteries. I'm optimistic that the trend will adjust. When I worked in the auto industry, we discussed the concept of a "second" car EV. You have your long-range EV for when you need, you know, long range. But your everyday EV is a different animal. Why would you have a pair of 300-plus-mile EVs in the driveways when you're typically driving 50 miles or less a day?

Sales numbers also indicate that a new round of EV customers are balking at high sticker prices, so why not go back to the well and focus on buyers who are already EV savvy? Consider this: EVs have only just captured about 8 percent of the market for new cars in the U.S. The disappointing growth trajectory and the collapse of support for EVs at the federal level has automakers in The Motor City talking about how much money it's looking forward to making by selling old-school gas-powered pickups and SUVs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

I personally would be fine with a 150-mile EV that would serve my local runabout requirements, or perhaps be optimized for spirited, sporty driving. In other words, a car with a smaller and lighter battery, eliminating the need for fast charging altogether (I'd mainly plug in at home).