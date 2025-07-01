Former McLaren Shareholder's Collection Of Bespoke McLarens Could Be Yours — Including The Last F1 Ever Made

What might be one of the most unique and bespoke car collections of all time is going on sale as a single set to one lucky (and very rich) buyer. The Mansour Ojjeh Collection is the personal stable of the man himself, the former CEO of TAG (which his father founded), a one-time sponsor of the Williams Formula 1 team, and more famously one of the owners and driving forces of McLaren since the 1980s. He spearheaded the joint venture between TAG, Porsche, and McLaren that provided power units for the F1 team during its pinnacle in the sport, leading the likes of Niki Lauda and Alain Prost to world championships. He continued to lead the company through future championships, the F1 road-legal supercar, and McLaren's later evolution into a production carmaker, before dying in 2021.

Once the latter happened, Ojjeh was in a position to make an unusual decision that turned into an unusual demand. He sold off his previous car collection that he'd been building since he was in his twenties, which included Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces, all so he could start gathering a new one. Not only would Ojjeh's new collection feature cars from the company he partially owned, all of the McLarens would be made specifically for Mansour Ojjeh, with custom specs and a color no one else could have.