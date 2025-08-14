Ram's Mechanical Bull Ride Found, Sheriff Says It Was Never Stolen To Begin With

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who rallied behind us and worked to bring RAM's Bucking HEMI® home. Notably, we are extremely grateful and sincerely appreciate the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's assistance in this matter," the company said via an official statement to the press.

The brand might want to hold off on thanking the Oakland County Sheriff's Office however, as Michael Bouchard told the Detroit Free Press there was never any theft to begin with. In fact, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it is now investigating Ram for false reporting of a crime:

Bouchard, whose deputies responded to the scene of Roadkill Nights after receiving a larceny report, said Ram's claim that the mechanical bull was stolen is false. Bouchard said his detectives have concluded the "theft never occurred," alleging that the mechanical bull cover was in Ram's possession the entire time. "The company never actually lost the bull," Bouchard said in a news release. "I find this to be very frustrating and a tremendous waste of valuable investigative time." While the hunt for the stolen bull has concluded, the Sheriff's Office is now considering charges. "Now, we're pivoting to see if a crime was committed by the filing of a false police report," Bouchard said.

Yikes. No one likes to have their time wasted, especially the sheriff's office in a county of 1.2 million residents. And I can tell you from my side of this story that journalists in the automotive biz also don't love a scam in the name of marketing, either. It wasn't that long ago that Volkswagen faced the industry's ire after pushing a fake story that the brand was changing its name to Voltswagen in honor of its new commitment to EVs. We called VW out on that one, though we heard from our inside sources that Ram's missing ride was not a marketing stunt.

Hopefully, this entire event really was all just one big misunderstanding, as filing a false police report of grand theft (the theft of anything worth over $1,000) in Michigan could be considered a felony.

Ram told Jalopnik it is in contact with the Oakland County Sheriff's office. We will update this post as things continue to develop.