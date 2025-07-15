UFO Obsessives Are Not Happy That The Pentagon Has Been Deceiving The Public For Decades

Outside of Hollywood movies and long-running TV series such as "The X-Files," it's hard to say that UFOs are big business. But they have been a reliable feature of various disinformation campaigns, during and after the Cold War. Of late, there's been a resurgence of interest, as Congress has launched investigations and plenty of UFO "experts" have made the rounds of the podcasting circuit.

The basic premise is that the government can't be trusted and that we, the truth seekers, are going to blow the cover off this thing. What the Journal's investigation revealed was that the government has indeed been lying, in order to conceal legitimate weapons programs and distract the media and the public by using the abundantly compelling narrative of visitors from outer space. So while the UFO crowd was right about the deception, they're not very happy that they were themselves dupes in the psyop and had been amplifying Pentagon disinformation. The more cunning UFO-ologists would certainly see an effortful debunking, by serious journalists, as a threat to their continuing ability to exploit a profitable obsession.