These Are The Biggest Fumbles Of Automotive Legacies

Last week we asked you what the biggest fumble of an automotive legacy was, and you all had a lot to vent about. Memories are made in cars, kids are brought home from the hospital in cars. Cars can save your life in a crash, and they can be the thing that you've yearned for since you first saw it in a movie or on a poster. Unfortunately, cars have to make money for the companies that produce them, and the pursuit of profit rarely leaves room for emotional connections, so once-loved models change and get discontinued, and once-celebrated brands can end up changing their philosophy or even ending operations entirely. It sucks, but that's the way things go when maximizing profits and increasing shareholder value are the primary motive for businesses.

I said the biggest fumble of an automotive legacy is Mitsubishi's handling of the Eclipse, but some commenters raised the great point that Mitsubishis fumbles go beyond the Eclipse. It also killed off some of its coolest and most desirable models like the Lancer Evolution, the 3000 GT, and the Montero, which is a great point. We miss Mitsubishi's exciting enthusiast vehicles! Beyond those significant fumbles, these are some of your answers to the biggest fumbles of automotive legacies. As always, there were way more great answers that I can't include here, so feel free to read through some of the comments that didn't make it into this roundup.