There are many legacy cars that have made a lasting impression on the automotive world through innovation, popularity, iconography, or performance. I'm talking about cars like the Ford Mustang, the Volkswagen Beetle, the Toyota Prius, the Chevrolet Corvette, and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Cars and automakers that have weaseled their way into the zeitgeist through pop culture and media like movies and music, or simply by selling in such great numbers that they are impossible to ignore. They say getting to the top is hard, but staying at the top is harder, and that definitely applies to maintaining an automotive legacy.

Sometimes, those legacies get fumbled, either by a lazy redesign, reckless business practices, a premature cancellation, or lack of continued innovation. So that brings us to the question of the day: what's the worst fumble of an automotive legacy? It can be a brand that a parent company fumbled, a particular model that an automaker fumbled, or any other automotive legacy that was once great, but eventually fell from grace.