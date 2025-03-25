What Car Does Your Kid Have On Their Wall?

In 1989, the indie rock ground Neutral Milk Hotel formed outside of Ruston, Louisiana, but it wouldn't be until 1998, with their incredible album "Aeroplane Over The Sea," that...

OK, now that anyone under 35 has stopped reading — kids today, am I right? I mean, I assume, as I am without kids of my own, but I do have a niece and three nephews and they are all under seven and all of them love cars. It seems an appreciation of goes-fast-with-wheels is intrinsic in humans. My niece loves to quiz me in parking lots, asking the name of every car and even hugging a lime green Honda Fit once just for being pretty. I'm fascinated to see how my little relations grow from little regular people into little twisted car people under the tenderest of direction from their dear aunt Erin. My little niece Ellie is turning seven this year and already has a bright green Corvette Stingray poster on her wall. She is a Flint kid of course, so she probably got the poster for free somewhere, but even so it is still proudly displayed on purple walls next to frilly curtains and her ceramic black cat collection.

I was a bit older before I first applied car posters to my wall, but the age of 10 is right around when I started really getting into cars and noticing the different models around me. So my question is, what are the young car people of today into? What posters are going up on the bedroom walls or, more likely, as iPad or smartphone wallpaper, of your kid or your sibling's kids or friend's kids. What car is your kid obsessed with? And if you don't have kids and don't know any kids, what poster would go up on your wall if you were a pre-teen now with a need for speed? We accept kids of all ages around here.