Ford CEO Wants To Create A 1,000-HP Beast To Win Dakar

Farley loves racing and is an active participant, so setting his sights on a Dakar trophy makes perfect sense. He believes that motorsport continues to be a great way to both vindicate Ford's engineering chops and add to the company's competitive aura (I wrote a book about Ford's 2016 Le Mans campaign and when I first interviewed Farley when he became CEO in 2020, it was the first thing he wanted to talk about). With Raptor and Bronco, Ford has plenty of off-roading credibility, and its Dakar results indicate that the company wants to forever stamp its name in the Saudi desert with the win that has thus far been elusive.

Is Farley's timing right, however, given that the main plotline in the car business for past decades has been software plus electrification? He's quite possibly on to something, as the EV market is struggling, especially in the U.S., and Ford's core business isn't exactly weak when it comes to combustion. I think he's sensing a shift in the wind and sees a way to deliver another global motorsports achievement for Ford that might actually support sales of some of the Blue Oval's bigger-ticket offerings. Motorsports prowess is also an area where legacy automakers have a century's worth of laps on China's upstart brands, and it never hurts to lean into racing wins when new competitors arrive on the scene.