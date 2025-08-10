Why Does The Airbus A340 Have Four Small Engines Instead Of Two Bigger Ones?

Passengers on Airbus jets operated by U.S.-based discount airlines like Frontier and Spirit may have a bad experience that feels like riding on, well, an actual bus. With hard plastic seats and legroom best suited for children, it's an unpleasant way to travel. But back in the late 1970s, when films like "Saturday Night Fever" graced the big screen, Airbus was itching to bring the fight over prestigious long-haul dominance to more established aerospace companies like Boeing and McDonnell Douglas.

The two widebody jets that emerged from that development process in the early 1990s were Airbus' A330 and A340, which are quite similar, sharing the same fuselage, flight deck, and wing design. As a result, pilots and crew can move between them with little additional training. However, one important distinction is that the A340 has four smaller engines compared to the A330's two larger ones.

The main reason for offering the A340 with its quartet of engines was that some airline customers preferred the redundancy of having four engines in the event of an engine failure while flying long routes over open oceans. American carriers were comfortable with two engines, but Asian airlines operating across the Pacific preferred four. However, since the A340 debuted, twin-engine jets are increasingly being certified for flying longer distances without a backup airport nearby. That detracts from the need for the A340 with its higher operating costs. Of the 377 total A340s built, only 49 operate in regularly scheduled passenger service as of May 2025.