People Are Waiting To Buy Plane Tickets Until The Last Minute As Economic Uncertainty Abounds

At least in the short term, all this chaos might actually benefit you. Per The New York Times, prices are quite a bit down at the moment for those flying international in economy class. Those tickets are about 11% cheaper than they were this time last year. Domestic flights have been a bit more stable, and premium seating is about the same or higher. If you have the money, it seems, travel is still on the menu.

For everybody else, it's more of a "wait and see" environment. If they get towards their vacation time and the sky hasn't fallen yet, people are pulling the trigger only then, at the last possible moment. Especially with lower prices and airlines pushing deals to get passengers into seats, it could end up being a good thing for you if you're looking to travel soon.

But all these low prices are bad business for the airlines that will actually fly you there, and this can't sustain forever. An environment where a company doesn't know how many flights it needs to schedule will lead to disruption at best and contraction at worst. The holidays are going to be here before you know it; let's see if enough flights get scheduled for everybody.