Here's What Costco Customers Really Think About Its Wheels

Costco's wheel offering attracts plenty of buyers because of its convenient prices. Many customers on Reddit note that wheels and tire packages are cheaper than at dealerships or independent shops, with one user on r/rav4club saying that Costco's tires "come with a pretty nice hefty warranty, and they'll rotate it every 5000. Great prices, warranty, also find them cheaper than other alternatives elsewhere."

People who have purchased winter wheels through Costco (which will need to be accompanied by some good winter tires) often report that the process is simple, with online orders shipped directly to local warehouses for installation. This convenience, along with Costco's reputation for standing behind its products, keeps plenty of members coming back.

But the experience isn't the same for everyone. Some customers say the selection is limited compared to dedicated retailers like Tire Rack or Discount Tire. Still, those looking for straightforward wheel and tire sets for common models typically find Costco to be the easiest and most affordable option.