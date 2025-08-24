Here's What Costco Customers Really Think About Its Wheels
Costco's wheel offering attracts plenty of buyers because of its convenient prices. Many customers on Reddit note that wheels and tire packages are cheaper than at dealerships or independent shops, with one user on r/rav4club saying that Costco's tires "come with a pretty nice hefty warranty, and they'll rotate it every 5000. Great prices, warranty, also find them cheaper than other alternatives elsewhere."
People who have purchased winter wheels through Costco (which will need to be accompanied by some good winter tires) often report that the process is simple, with online orders shipped directly to local warehouses for installation. This convenience, along with Costco's reputation for standing behind its products, keeps plenty of members coming back.
But the experience isn't the same for everyone. Some customers say the selection is limited compared to dedicated retailers like Tire Rack or Discount Tire. Still, those looking for straightforward wheel and tire sets for common models typically find Costco to be the easiest and most affordable option.
Installation does not always go smoothly
Where feedback gets more critical is on service. Costco members on various subreddits report that their wheels have been scratched or damaged during mounting and balancing. Some posts describe deep gouges or scuffs that happened on brand-new rims, with customers frustrated at how the issues were handled.
Several users stress that Costco employees are often overworked and may not give your car the care it deserves. Here's what a user on r/FordRaptor had to say on the matter: "Sadly, I've had this happen at multiple discount tire stores also, seems always pushing production and making employees move as fast as they can so wheels suffer in the process."
Another recurring complaint is Costco's policy on non-OEM wheels. Technicians typically refuse to work on a vehicle if the wheel size doesn't match what's on the door jamb sticker. In those cases, customers are told they must bring wheels in loose rather than attached to the car. While Costco will still mount the tires, it creates an extra step for the owner. These strict rules, paired with inconsistent service quality, explain why more experienced car owners often recommend independent shops when dealing with aftermarket wheels.
Some Costco users buy their wheels elsewhere
The most consistent theme across customer feedback is that Costco may be fine for standard tires, but other retailers are better for wheels. However, there are exceptions. A user on r/rav4club had this to say about Discount Tire, a tire retailer: "They even price-matched Costco for the Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires I bought. I'm glad I went with them because their customer service was excellent and they can get you in and out pretty fast." Local independent shops also get praise for their attention to detail and customer service.
Even some Costco habitual users are less than impressed with the company's tires and wheels. A Redditor on r/Costco reports, "I avoid Costco tires because I don't have half a day to wait just in case they have time to sell and install tires for me. I'd rather drop the car off at my local shop and have them do it. They know my car and can tell me when something else besides tires needs attention." For many, a better service outweighs Costco's pricing advantage.
Costco almost certainly wins on price when things go smoothly, but risks losing customers when wheel damage, strict policies, and slow service times get in the way. Buyers who prioritize warranty coverage and affordability may still choose Costco, but those who like having more options often turn to competitors. But after all, that's hardly new, as the same more or less applies to whether you should buy cars through Costco's Auto Program.