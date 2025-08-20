Turbocharging An EMC G-Wagen Turns A Fun Toy Into A Usable Vehicle

Adding a turbocharger to the 250GD Wolf doesn't change as much as you'd think. Buyers still get the same choices between a four-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic sourced from an early 2000s S-Class. Every Wolf still gets real four-wheel drive with locking diffs. Hell, it even has the same brakes and leaf spring suspension. That rich diesel smell that'll remind anyone of a school bus on the way home after a long day of being in the fifth grade is still there. Most importantly, the G-wagens still have the same character. It's a happy-go-lucky truck, the EMC 250GD Wolf. It's the type of vehicle that invites people to wave at you and give you a thumbs up, far more than any modern Wrangler or Bronco or old-school Defender with an LS V8 crammed under the hood. With its bright colors and happy face, the 250GD is just excited to take you where you want to go.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Of course, the big material change is an aftermarket turbocharger mounted to an OM602 diesel sourced from the Mercedes-Benz 250C or 250E that ups power from that measly 89 hp and 114 lb-ft to a far beefier and more usable 200 hp and 300 lb-ft. Don't get me wrong, this thing is by no means a rocket ship. My very unserious (I used my phone's stopwatch) 0-60 time clocked in somewhere around 16 seconds — not quick, but more than enough to be usable every day. EMC tells me its top speed is somewhere around 75 or 80 mph. In all honesty, you could daily this with very little issue, and you can take it off-road if you're feeling brave. It's something EMC encourages its customers to do. After all, it is a G-wagen.

If these power numbers aren't quite enough, EMC will sell you a slightly upgraded engine that brings power to an even healthier 225 to 250 horsepower. That's sure to get the blood pumping. Even if that power isn't doing it for you, the absurd level of turbo whistle should be enough to warm the heart of even the biggest cynic. It's such a fun and silly element added to the car, and it might actually be my favorite part of the Wolf.

To go along with the upgraded motor, EMC tells me it upgraded the injection pump and beefed up the cooling system with a new intercooler and electric fan meant to keep temperatures in check.