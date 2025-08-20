Turbocharging An EMC G-Wagen Turns A Fun Toy Into A Usable Vehicle
Rich people have a lot of money right now, more than they have had in a very long time. When something like that happens, they can either spend their money on things that are gaudy and tacky, or they can listen to their more tasteful side and buy things that show the world they know how to spend their money well. One of those things, for the past few years, has been an Expedition Motor Company G-Class, or as the company calls it, the 250GD Wolf.
At first, these beautifully restored 1990s G-wagens were powered by Mercedes' neat and robust but deeply underpowered OM602 inline-5 diesel engine. It produced a whopping 89 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. That was enough power to maybe hit 55 mph while driving downhill, and meant you'd get passed by a family of Amish people on their buggies as you drove down the road. It severely limited the usefulness of the 250GD Wolf, but now there's a remedy thanks to forced induction. Sure, the new turbocharger option is going to cost the buyer a pretty penny, but it takes a plaything for the rich and turns it into an actual, practical vehicle while still keeping all of the fun and silliness of the original Wolf.
Full Disclosure: EMC brought me down to their workshop in Frenchtown, New Jersey, to check out their latest creation.
Big-ish Power
Adding a turbocharger to the 250GD Wolf doesn't change as much as you'd think. Buyers still get the same choices between a four-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic sourced from an early 2000s S-Class. Every Wolf still gets real four-wheel drive with locking diffs. Hell, it even has the same brakes and leaf spring suspension. That rich diesel smell that'll remind anyone of a school bus on the way home after a long day of being in the fifth grade is still there. Most importantly, the G-wagens still have the same character. It's a happy-go-lucky truck, the EMC 250GD Wolf. It's the type of vehicle that invites people to wave at you and give you a thumbs up, far more than any modern Wrangler or Bronco or old-school Defender with an LS V8 crammed under the hood. With its bright colors and happy face, the 250GD is just excited to take you where you want to go.
Of course, the big material change is an aftermarket turbocharger mounted to an OM602 diesel sourced from the Mercedes-Benz 250C or 250E that ups power from that measly 89 hp and 114 lb-ft to a far beefier and more usable 200 hp and 300 lb-ft. Don't get me wrong, this thing is by no means a rocket ship. My very unserious (I used my phone's stopwatch) 0-60 time clocked in somewhere around 16 seconds — not quick, but more than enough to be usable every day. EMC tells me its top speed is somewhere around 75 or 80 mph. In all honesty, you could daily this with very little issue, and you can take it off-road if you're feeling brave. It's something EMC encourages its customers to do. After all, it is a G-wagen.
If these power numbers aren't quite enough, EMC will sell you a slightly upgraded engine that brings power to an even healthier 225 to 250 horsepower. That's sure to get the blood pumping. Even if that power isn't doing it for you, the absurd level of turbo whistle should be enough to warm the heart of even the biggest cynic. It's such a fun and silly element added to the car, and it might actually be my favorite part of the Wolf.
To go along with the upgraded motor, EMC tells me it upgraded the injection pump and beefed up the cooling system with a new intercooler and electric fan meant to keep temperatures in check.
Smiles for everyone
EMC clearly knows its buyers. Anyone who spends this much money on what is probably a fifth or sixth car wants it to be nice and usable, and that's what the turbo G is all about. Its interior is just as nice as those of the non-turbo cars. There's plenty of hand-stitched leather to go around, as well as real wood and enough original touches that remind the driver that this used to be a serious work truck.
There are also a handful of creature comforts that make the driving experience as modern as possible in a truck that is pushing 40 years old. The leather-wrapped seats are heated, of course, and you even get an aftermarket touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can bump all of your tunes with the top down. EMC will sell you a roof for your 250GD, but you're a goon if you ever put it down. This thing is meant to be driven with no roof and the windows down. Let the wind blow through what is left of your hair and watch as everyone gets a smile on their face as you drive on by while commanding the massive leather-wrapped steering wheel. To stay cool on even the hottest of days, EMC fitted the 250GD with a Vintage Air AC unit that does a wonderful job of beating the elements.
The one thing missing from the interior that I'd really like to see is a tachometer. I've got no idea what the low-revving engine is doing, but I sure would like to.
Have it your way... sort of
The folks over at Expedition Motor Company know that at this price point, buyers are going to want to customize their cars. However, they also clearly know that rich people tend to get carried away and ruin things. That's why the company's online configurator offers all sorts of customizable options like color, grille guards, the sort of top you want, your engine, your transmission, how many seats you want, and all sorts of other odds and ends. However, none of the options are in your face. Sure, you can get a bright color and a weirdly contrasting interior, but you can't do much to ruin the car. EMC knows the bones of the G-wagen are rock solid, so you really shouldn't mess with that.
With all of these options come extra prices. At the most basic level, a non-turbocharged 250GD is going to set you back about $185,000, including the price of the donor truck. From there, you can add in the lower-power turbo for $20,000 or the higher-power turbo for $35,000. Every single one of these trucks is different, so it's hard to say exactly what your ideal spec will cost, but for reference, the black-on-red truck I tested came in at $224,600.
That's a lot of cash, for sure, but you're also getting a hand-built, incredibly reliable machine you're not likely to see too many more of. Pull up with this at a cars and coffee meet, and I don't care what anyone else has — you win, plain and simple. If you want the world to know you've got stacks of money and better taste than your compatriots, there are very few cars that broadcast that better.