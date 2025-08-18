Ford's 60th Anniversary Bronco Roadster Concept Is What The New Bronco Always Should Have Been

In the transformation from stock two-door Bronco to the Bronco Roadster concept, Ford's design team was inspired by a Wimbledon White 1966 Bronco Roadster that is owned by an enthusiast who worked with Ford in the development of the 2021 Bronco. Ford pulled out the Bronco's rear seats and mounted a full-sized spare tire back there, and left the rear section as painted metal, like the original. The team also sculpted the belt line to mimic the original, removing the roll cage and all roof mounting points, as well as the doors and all mounting points for the doors. They then painted the majority of the dashboard and floor pan white and installed some awesome silver leather low-back seats.

Ford

Ford stamped the tailgate with the same retro "Ford" script as the original, and modified the bumpers to more closely resemble the original Bronco's simple chrome bumpers. In order to emulate the original Bronco's artful rear-wheel arch design, Ford painted the modern Bronco's lower sides in what appears to be a deliciously retro root-beer brown that also graces the tailgate emblem. To complete the package, the new Bronco is fitted with machined Fifteen52 Analog wheels. It even has a manual transmission, just like the original.

No doors, no roof, no roll bars, and no head restraints means this truck would never pass safety regulations, but there's nothing stopping Bronco owners from customizing their trucks to resemble this build. Obviously I'm smitten by the Bronco Roadster Concept, but what do you think of it? Sound off in the comments — would you buy one?